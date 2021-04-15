Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2021 --This week, OrNsoft Corporation, a Miami-based international software development company has announced that they are expanding their sales network to allow for partnerships in the APAC region. This announcement comes after increased demand overseas for their newest software product, CEErtia, an AI-powered document management solution that is currently being used to aid document-handling processes and compliance in a variety of industries, from finance, to legal, to energy.



CEErtia was created last year and has quickly garnered attention from large corporations in France and has begun to draw interest from several business sectors for its powerful data management and document classification and verification features.



"We're elated to see that the interest for our newest solution has been consistently growing for the past year, and we're ready to supply our sales operation overseas with the necessary manpower and resources", said OrNsoft founder and CEO Johnny Saffar.



Since 2010, OrNsoft has steadily grown in the European market. "The expectation is that this expansion from our European operation into Asia and Middle East will position us as a major player for custom AI software solutions in the APAC region", added Saffar.



About OrNsoft Corporation

Founded in 2009 in Miami, FL, OrNsoft specializes in custom turnkey AI software for process optimizations. OrNsoft prides itself on their willingness to adapt to unique requests from their corporate clients. By 2011, OrNsoft had already serviced more than 2,000 customers worldwide and gained recognition from some of the largest IT companies in the industry, including Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Adobe and Apple. Their reputation and expertise have allowed them to work as a vendor with prominent organizations and corporations, including various government agencies worldwide