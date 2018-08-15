OrNsoft Recognized as Top IT Services Company in the Miami Area

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2018 --The top B2B service providers in Miami were recently named in an annual report from ratings and reviews firm Clutch. Each IT, marketing, design, and development company included in the report was evaluated, based on client reviews, market presence, work quality and services offered.



OrNsoft Corporation is happy to announce that we proudly received awards:

In the "Top IT Services Companies in Miami" category

- IT Services



In the "Top Development Companies in Miami" category

- Website

- Mobile App

- Android App

- iPhone App

- PHP

- Software

- WordPress



Of the company recognition in the Miami community, OrNsoft Corporation CEO Johnny Saffar said: "These awards reflect our daily commitment to outstanding quality standards and confirm our vision that customer satisfaction is of paramount importance."



About OrNsoft Corporation

We provide custom software development, integration, website and CRM design, Cloud integration, App development, IT consulting, and other IT services worldwide.



We partner with you to offer scalable and tailor-made solutions.



(** Based on "New Research Highlights Most Highly Rated B2B Service Providers in Miami in 2018" published on 06/06/18 by Ilse Heine, Business Analyst)