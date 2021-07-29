OrNsoft Recognized "Top B2B Companies in Artificial Intelligence"

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2021 --OrNsoft, a software solution provider, announced today that it has been recognized as one of the Top B2B companies in Florida for artificial intelligence. This award highlights their latest breakthroughs in the industry.



"We are proud to be recognized by this outstanding body. Seeing the company make such a difference in the artificial intelligence industry is incredible," said Johnny Saffar, CEO "Our latest technology breakthroughs working with our artificial intelligence software, lead us to gain the trust necessary to work with some of the largest companies worldwide, our performance benchmarks are exceeding all expectations and everyone is very excited"



OrNsoft believes that artificial intelligence is the future, leading them to invest a lot of time and effort in refining their solutions in order to maximize productivity for businesses. OrNsoft's flagship software for intelligent process automation, CEErtia, was publicly released last month and it seems like this company is not stopping there, they are quickly ascending and may soon become leaders in the industry.



About OrNsoft

Founded in 2009 in Miami, FL, OrNsoft specializes in custom turnkey AI software for process optimizations. OrNsoft prides itself on their willingness to adapt to unique requests from their corporate clients. By 2011, OrNsoft had already serviced more than 2,000 customers worldwide and gained recognition from some of the largest IT companies in the industry, including Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Adobe and Apple. Their reputation and expertise have allowed them to work as a vendor with prominent organizations and corporations, including various government agencies worldwide.