Oscar Pistorius Inspires a New Novel by Anne Ousby

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2015 --The Oscar Pistorius story has now inspired a 158-page novel. Anne Ousby is pleased to announce the release of her third novel, Your Friend E.



This contemporary story follows the protagonist, Evie, as she attempts to avenge the death of her best friend and sister, Shon. Shon's boyfriend murdered her in cold blood. After he leaves the country, Evie is determined to make someone else pay for her sister's death. However, numerous obstacles try upending her plans. Will Evie succeed in obtaining the vengeance she sets out to find?



Your Friend E is about a journey. This is a journey that will take readers through a woman's inconsolable grief, uncontrollable anger, and unstoppable determination," says Anne Ousby. "The Oscar Pistorius case had a tremendous effect on the nation of South Africa and in the lives of people across the world. The novel borrows similar themes from this painful event in South Africa's history."



Anne Ousby is not a stranger to writing. Anne has published other novels, like Patterson's Curse, Leopard Man, and The Last Iceberg. She has stories published in anthologies and on the radio. Anne has also had stage plays performed all over the North East of England. However, readers may remember her most from Wait till the Summer, the critically acclaimed television drama she authored. After frequent visits to see family in the Western Cape of South Africa, she decided to make South Africa the setting of Your Friend E.



Anne explains, "Oscar Pistorius' murder of his girlfriend was absolutely tragic. This truly devastated so many people and it upset me as well. At one moment he was in the Olympics and in before we all knew it, he was being tried in court for Murder. It was not difficult to find the emotion to place in this story because it has so many true elements to it."



Your Friend E by Anne Ousby can now be found on Kindle and in paperback at Amazon. Visit http://www.amazon.com/dp/1514887436/ref=cm_sw_su_dp to learn more about the book and to obtain a copy.



About Your friend E

Your friend E' is a contemporary novel set in South Africa. Evie and Shon Adze aren't just sisters, they're soul-mates, and when Shon is brutally murdered by her boyfriend, Evie's life is shattered. Her only consolation is that the murderer will be caught and punished but when he escapes and flees the country Evie vows that someone else will have to pay for her sister's death.



Contact

Mitchell Baroody, JD

Media and Public Affair