Oscar Winner Alicia Vikander to Voice Little My and Sorry-Oo in the Moomins and the Winter Wonderland

Global Genesis Group is proud to announce that Oscar winner Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl, Jason Bourne, Ex Machina) has concluded a deal to voice Little My and Sorry-oo in the newest addition to the Moomins franchise MOOMINS AND THE WINTER WONDERLAND due for release worldwide this December.



Global Genesis Group is bringing Moomins, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moomin the loved worldwide brand, to the big screen this Christmas 2017. The Moomins, created by the Finnish writer Tove Jansson, are followed around the world by children and adults through books, comic strips, television series, films and a theme park called Moomin World in Naantali, Finland. MOOMINS AND THE WINTER WONDERLAND is an animated feature produced in 4K, which is another exciting film in the Moomin's franchise.



MOOMINS AND THE WINTER WONDERLAND is a fun animated feature where Moomintroll discovers Christmas! The winter seems extraordinary in Moominvalley so Moomintroll decides to stay awake instead of having his typical winter slumber. Moomintroll and Moominpappa and Moominmamma discover that strange creatures wander amidst the snowdrifts in the midwinter darkness, and all the new hints imply that an eccentric guest called Christmas will arrive soon.



Alicia Vikander stated, "Growing up, Moomins was my favorite childhood book and now I can be part of the Moomins family. I'll be playing both the roles of Little My and Sorry-oo. I am so excited to be part of the Moomins feature MOOMINS AND THE WINTER WONDERLAND."



Tom Carpelan from Filmkompaniet, Finnish Executive Producer of MOOMINS AND THE WINTER WONDERLAND said, "It is a privilege and very exciting to work with a property of such dignity, richness and complexity as the Moomin values represent. This world full of friendly humour, adventurous curiosity and everyday life philosophy has so much to offer audiences of any age."



Rick Romano, President of Global Genesis Group, stated, "We are extremely excited that Alicia Vikander chose to be a part of building out the Moomins brand in the USA and further building it internationally and making it an even bigger global phenomenon. MOOMINS AND THE WINTER WONDERLAND is another addition to the fun, beloved franchise, and Miss Vikander and the rest of the amazing cast will help us introduce the world to these great characters and their stories."



Based on Moomins' creator Tove Jansson's books, with a screenplay from Ma?gorzata Wi?ckowicz-?y?a, Piotr Szczepanowicz and Ira Carpelan, MOOMINS AND THE WINTER WONDERLAND will be created from existing, vintage footage from the stop-motion productions originally coproduced by Jupiter Film and Film Polski in the 1980s. The footage will in 4K quality. The restoration and development of the film will bring it into the 21st century and to a modern audience, whilst staying true to the magic created by Tove Jansson in her original stories. MOOMINS AND THE WINTER WONDERLAND therefore follows the success of Filmkompaniet's previous project, Moomins and the Comet Chase (with voice cast including Max von Sydow, Alexander Skarsgård, Mads Mikkelsen, Stellan Skarsgård and Peter Stormare) which was released in 3D and distributed in over 80 countries, including USA, UK, France, Japan, China, Brazil and Australia.



About Global Genesis Group

Global Genesis Group's core business is the production and distribution of Television IP's, Feature Films and documentaries as well as creating and developing its own original IP's to generate global branding. Global Genesis Group is a full-service Production, Distribution and IP management company.



About Filmkompaniet

Among the 'firsts' of Finnish production and distribution company Filmkompaniet, in 2007 they started to restore, renovate and develop a previously produced animation master-piece; the Finnish heritage brand "The Moomins". Later such companies as Warner Brothers and Disney followed in their footsteps with productions such as Charlie Brown and Cinderella.



This restoration and development work has so far resulted in a 78 part TV-series in HD, and two movies. The most recent movie, Moomins and the Comet Chase was the first Scandinavian 3D-movie with talent including BJÖRK (title song), and Max von Sydow, Alexander Skarsgård, Mads Mikkelsen, Stellan Skarsgård and Peter Stormare in the voice cast. The movie has been distributed in 80 countries including USA, France, Japan, China, Brazil.



About ANIMOON SP.Z.O.O

The studio ANIMOON emerged from the passion for animation of its funder Grzegorz Wacawek, an experienced producer and author, as well as director. Animoon aims at continuing the tradition of authors' animation in the Polish Cinema and to promote the works of young and talented animators. Currently there are several animated projects that are being produced or conceived at the studio, among others "Hug Me" by Mateusz Jarmulski, and "How I Became a Supervillain" by Krzysztof Ostrowski in the development stages. The series and films that make up the catalogue of the company are character-driven stories with a twist of comedy, often based on the Polish picture books or books for children. The company has also an up-coming stop motion, feature length film to be directed by Magda Osiska.