This extended HAZWOPER training course uses various scenarios that could happen at work sites, so the workers will understand the situation and learn what to do. This detailed training also covers the policies, practices and procedures that are necessary to reduce the risk of illness and injury, by harmful exposure at work. This information is necessary for equipment operators, general laborers, site workers or on-site management, to perform the jobs safely. Each HAZWOPER course is valid for one year and an 8-hour renewal courses must be taken yearly.



Every employee who will work at an uncontrolled waste clean-up site is mandated to take the OSHA 40 Hour HAZWOPER Training. This training explores topics such as toxicology, respiratory protection, decontamination, personal protective equipment, site control, hazard recognition, air monitoring and more. This course also focuses on bloodborne pathogens, which is an important topic, as one can come in contact with infected blood. This safety training course reduces workplace injuries, which is why employers have employees and contractors take and pass the safety training courses.



The OSHA 40 Hour HAZWOPER training is a must for those working with hazardous materials that are at or above permissible exposure limits. HAZWOPER training is required for those who are involved in these five specific operations:



- Uncontrolled hazardous waste cleanup operations required by a government body.

- Resource Conservation and Recovery Act sites that involve cleanup operations.

- Hazardous waste operations at treatment, storage, and disposal facilities.

- Operations at non-TSD facilities that generate hazardous waste.

- Emergency response actions involving the potential release of hazardous substances.



This course focuses on different topics that relate to Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response (HAZWOPER). Those topics include site characterization, hazardous chemicals, radiation hazards, personal protective equipment (PPE), and decontamination methods. You will also learn best practices for handling and responding to emergencies safely, when dealing with hazardous waste. Also, covered in this course, is additional information about OSHA's 29 CFR 1910.120(e)(3) standards. For more information about the OSHA 40 Hour HAZWOPER training, visit www.osha.net.



