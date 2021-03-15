North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2021 --Falling is a risk at many jobs and can be hazardous to your health. It is important to understand the potential hazards of falling and protect against them. Many jobs that may have the potential for injury by fall should take the OSHA fall protection training course. Many jobs run the risk of falling, such as construction sites and warehouses. Falling from ladders, scaffolding and cranes could cause injury or death.



The fall protection training course will help workers understand what could happen and teach them how to respond in case a fall occurs. Those in fields such as, occupational health and safety, line managers and workers, using fall protection systems must undergo the OSHA fall protection training, to ensure safety while at work. This course teaches about the common hazards that can lead to falls, as well as the rescue responses needed. The course is an inexpensive way to protect workers on the job.



Fall Protection training and certification is needed wherever fall protection systems are used. From construction sites, to skyscrapers, this training is a must to keep workers safe. Roofers, painters, utility workers and energy workers, along with other jobs that require working off the ground, require OSHA fall protection training. This course can be taken online. Employees often have different work schedules, removing the possibility of taking a class. The online fall protection training, and certification is often an easier option. Once completed, the employee will receive the OSHA fall protection certification. Keeping the workplace safe is key, which is why training employees, before they even step on the job, is important.



Fall protection training covers four key areas



- Fall hazards in the work areas and how to prevent and handle them.



- Follow mandated procedures to minimize fall hazards.



- The correct procedures for installing, inspecting, operating, maintaining, and disassembling the personal fall protection systems that the employee uses.



- The correct use of personal fall protection systems and equipment, as specified by the manufacturer, including, but not limited to, proper hook-up, anchoring, and tie-off techniques, and methods of equipment inspection and storage.



Workplace injuries caused by falling can be reduced, providing a safer work environment for roofers, crane installers, cell tower technicians and aerial lift operators, among other careers. For more information on Fall Protection Training, call OSHA.NET at 1-866-265-5813 or visit www.osha.net.



About OSHA.NET

Safety and health are important on the job, and OSHA.NET is available to provide training in those areas, and to help be proactive in creating a safe work environment.