North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2023 --OSHA Pros, LLC facilitates a wide range of OSHA training experiences that help professionals gain the knowledge they require to stay safe on the job. Offering several courses such as OSHA 30-hour courses and HAZWOPER 40 certifications, and more, OSHA Pros aims to educate trainees so they not only receive proper training, but have a true understanding of worksite safety.



One of the prominent questions that OSHA Pros receive is if they offer "OSHA 40" training. However, OSHA Pros, LLC points out that while it is a common misconception, OSHA 40 training does not exist.



So why the confusion?



OSHA Pros highlights that individuals often mistake OSHA 30-hour training with HAZWOPER 40 certification training, which are two completely different courses.



HAZWOPER 40 Certification Training



The HAZWOPER 40 certification course is specifically designed to provide education to five different groups of workers/employers that are at a high risk of exposure to hazardous waste and/or substances. HAZWOPER 40 certification training is workplace specific and essential for any worker that is dealing with a potentially hazardous work environment.



OSHA 30 Hour General Industry



The OSHA 30 Hour General Industry course is a regulatory compliance course that offers comprehensive safety training for anyone involved in general industry work such as field supervisors, foremen, safety directors, etc.



Although easily confused, these courses are worlds apart, which is why it is important for trainees to understand both so they know that they are enrolling in the correct course.



Why Choose OSHA Pros, LLC?



When workers require HAZWOPER 40 certification training, an OSHA 30-hour course, or any other type of workplace training, OSHA Pros, LLC is the premier choice. Not only does OSHA Pros, LLC offer comprehensive education that complies with strict OSHA standards, but all coursework has been developed by Certified Safety Professionals (CSP) with over 20 years of experience to ensure that trainees receive the well-rounded and sound knowledge they need to be safe at their jobs.



OSHA Pros, LLC is also a highly popular educational resource due to its affordability and convenience. With accessibility in mind, OSHA Pros, LLC makes courses reasonably priced and available virtually through https://www.osha.net/. Get in touch with OSHA Pros, LLC to learn more about OSHA 30-hour courses and HAZWOPER 40 certification training!