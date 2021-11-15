North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2021 --OSHA.NET offers their online confined space certification training that helps professionals identify and mitigate the risks of confined spaces on jobsite. With years of experience providing OSHA-compliant trainings and certifications, OSHA.NET is here to answer their clients questions about confined space certification training, including:



What risks are involved when working in confined spaces?

The common risks of working in confined spaces includes physical entrapments and/or exposure to dangerous and toxic substances. Construction workers are typically at higher risk of confined space hazards, and are advised to take confined space training.



Who needs confined space certification training?

Space certification training is designed for construction workers in roles such as contracting, space entry, foremen, entry supervisors, safety management, and other competent persons.



How long does it take to complete this course?

The confined space certification course is a 6-8 hour course that can be taken completely online.



What materials are covered in the confined space certification course?



Topics covered in the confined space certification course include:



- OSHA's Confined Space Standards

- Identifying Confined Spaces

- Reclassification / Alternate Entry Procedures

- Permitting Process

- Training Requirements

- Rescue and Emergency Services

- Atmospheric Testing

- Ventilation, and more!



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA Pros is dedicated to providing professional workplace training and certifications, such as the confined space certification, in a flexible and convenient online format. Headquartered in North Richland Hills, Texas, OSHA.NET also provides in-person, personalized safety programs to businesses and job sites in their area for customized learning experiences. Offering unique and appropriate training and certifications to attendants, entry supervisors, and other competent persons, the confined space certification program is designed to improve workplace safety, efficiency, and professionalism.



By taking workplace safety seriously, OSHA Pros is improving the conditions of businesses and job sites throughout the nation--one training program at a time! Visit www.osha.net to register for confined space certification training!