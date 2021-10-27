North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2021 --OSHA Pros, LLC is proud to provide a vast range of OSHA & EPA complaint coursework, training, and certifications including the environmental specialist certification. While every environmental specialist needs this certification to be EPA certified, there are many individuals that still have questions about the responsibilities of the job.



OSHA.NET is here to answer the most frequently asked questions about environmental specialists, which include:



What is an environmental specialist?

An environmental specialist is a qualified professional that has knowledge of natural sciences and their application. Using this knowledge, environmental specialists help reduce waste, clean polluted areas, and advise policymakers. Essentially, an environmental specialist's job boils down to protecting the environment and keeping the planet safe and healthy!



What is covered in the environmental specialist certification course?



This course is designed to cover a range of topics that are important to the profession, including:

- Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA)

- Importance of environmental laws and regulations

- Clean Air Act

- Understanding & distinguishing hazardous waste

- Spill prevention, and more!



What are the job requirements that one must fill to become an environmental specialist?



While this depends on the specific company, in general, the job requirements to become an environmental specialist including a degree (BA) in the field, plus knowledge of regulatory requirements, good communication skills, and outstanding analytical abilities.



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA.NET offers convenient and educational online training and certifications including the environmental specialist certification. By keeping workers up-to-date on the trends and requirements of the job, OSHA Pros hopes to promote a happier, healthier, and safer workspace. In addition to providing their clients with a range of courses, OSHA Pros goes above and beyond to provide trainees with additional materials that increase learning comprehension.



It's through this unique learning style that OSHA Pros hopes to provide a worthwhile and thorough education for clients. For more information on OSHA Pros, LLC and environmental specialist certifications, visit www.osha.net.