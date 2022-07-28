North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2022 --OSHA Pros, LLC proudly provides 40 hour HAZWOPER training online through OSHA.net. With the goal of making HAZWOPER education hassle-free and convenient for trainees, OSHA Pros enables trainees to complete courses on their own time and from the remote location of their choosing.



According to OSHA, HAZWOPER training standards apply to five groups of employees/employers that are at high risk of hazardous waste exposure. These groups include:



- Clean-Up Operations

- Corrective Actions Involving Clean-Up

- Voluntary Clean-Up Operations

- Hazardous Waste Operations

- Emergency Response Operations



Three of the most common types of hazardous waste that the above listed workers may handle on a daily basis include:



- Combustible Waste - Combustible waste products such as gasoline, kerosene, petroleum, and oil are used in a variety of industries and may cause severe environmental issues if not disposed of properly.

- Construction Waste - Materials such as PVC, plaster, linoleum, and asbestos are types of construction waste that construction workers and contractors may frequently come in contact with.

- Corrosive Waste - Often found in batteries and other electronics, corrosive waste can cause serious environmental harm if not disposed of properly. Types of corrosive waste include lead acid, bromine, and magnesium.



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA Pros, LLC is proud to provide 40 hour HAZWOPER training online from the convenience of OSHA.NET. With the goal of promoting the optimal efficiency and safety of jobsite, 40 hour HAZWOPER training online prepares trainees by covering safety standards outlined in OSHA's 1910.120 standards. All Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response (HAZWOPER) training is developed by Certified Safety Professionals (CSP) with over two decades of experience in HAZWOPER operations. By understanding the unique risks that workers face, the CSP safety professionals at OSHA Pros, LLC develop courses to provide practical education experiences for trainees.



Course objectives in the 40 hour HAZWOPER training online include, but are not limited to, air monitoring, PPE, H2S training, spill containment, and more! Visit www.osha.net to learn more about OSHA Pros, LLC and 40 hour HAZWOPER training online!