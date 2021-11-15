North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2021 --OSHA.NET offers convenient online HAZWOPER certification for professionals working with hazardous and toxic waste/substances. Providing three distinct HAZWOPER certifications, OSHA Pros ensures that professionals are equipped with the knowledge they need to stay safe on the job.



HAZWOPER certifications are unique courses that educate professionals on how to handle, avoid, and mitigate risks of toxic/hazardous substances. Professionals that may be required to undergo HAZWOPER training include emergency responders, toxic waste clean-up, disposal facility workers, etc.



There are three distinct HAZWOPER certification courses, which include:



OSHA 24 Hour HAZWOPER Training

This 24 hour certification course is designed to educate professionals that handle minimally invasive toxins and substances such as paint, solvents, asbestos, and pesticides. These risks are considered materials under permissible exposure limits (PELs).



OSHA 40 Hour HAZWOPER Training

Ideal for professionals laboring in conditions above permissible exposure limits, this 40 hour HAZWOPER certification course covers standards defined in OSHA 29 CFR 1910.120(e)(3).



8 Hour HAZWOPER Refresher Training

This short, 8 hour HAZWOPER certification course is an annual training designed as a refresher/follow-up to both 24 hour and 40 hour training.



About OSHA.NET

About OSHA.NET

OSHA Pros proudly provides professional HAZWOPER certification courses in a convenient and stress-free online platform. Ideal for individuals working with toxic waste, toxic materials, and with toxic waste cleanup, these OSHA-compliant courses from OSHA Pros, LLC ensures that workers understand the potential risks of toxic materials and how to mitigate/avoid risks to promote workplace safety and efficiency.



Covering a vast range of topics including personal protective equipment, air monitoring, decontamination, site control, and more, OSHA.NET equips their clients with the education they need to stay safe on the job.