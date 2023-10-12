North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2023 --OSHA Pros, LLC is proud to provide EM 385-1-1 training to construction workers who wish to bid on government contracts. By providing educational courses that comply with EM 385, OSHA Pros, LLC helps construction workers identify potential hazards and adequately assess risks related to government construction projects.



Some of the reasons why this training is a key part of construction worker education include:



Government Contracts - In the realm of government contracts, strict adherence to EM 385-1-1 training standards is non-negotiable due to the potential repercussions, including contract termination and hefty penalties.

Enhanced Safety - EM 385-1-1 training equips construction personnel with the skills and knowledge required to identify and mitigate the diverse hazards present on construction sites.

Industry Standards - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Safety and Health Requirements manual stands as an industry benchmark for safety, encompassing crucial aspects such as hazard identification and risk assessment.



Identifying Hazards

The construction industry presents an array of potential risks, including electrical hazards, fall hazards, and more. Through comprehensive training, individuals in this field acquire the essential skills to detect and address these concealed dangers, thereby ensuring a safer work environment for all.



Risk Assessment

EM 385-1-1 training goes a step further by emphasizing the significance of risk assessment in construction. Trainees not only gain the ability to spot potential hazards but also develop the capability to assess the extent of risk associated with each hazard.



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA Pros, LLC is a leading source for EM 385-1-1 training, available conveniently through OSHA.net. Understanding the importance of EM 385-1-1 training, OSHA Pros, LLC offers a range of training options including EM 385 8-hour through 40-hour options.



OSHA Pros, LLC is well-equipped to deliver the educational experiences required for construction workers to meet the prerequisites for government project bids. Visit www.osha.net to enroll in an EM 385-1-1 training experience today!