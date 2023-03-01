North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2023 --OSHA Pros, LLC proudly offers qualified rigger training courses through the convenience of OSHA.net. With the goal of keeping trainees educated and informed, OSHA Pros, LLC answers a common question about the rigging profession: what does OSHA consider a qualified rigger?



As the answer to this question is not a straightforward one-liner, OSHA Pros, LLC answers this question in three parts:



Rigger Training



OSHA Standards: 29 CFR 1926.753 clearly outlines what they consider to be a qualified rigger, starting with proper training and knowledge. According to OSHA a qualified rigger is someone who has a degree, recognized certificate, or professional standing that shows proof that they are qualified to be a rigger. But qualified rigger training is not the only thing that makes a rigger qualified!



Rigging Experience



OSHA also defines a qualified rigger to be someone who has ample, demonstrable experience, training, and knowledge in rigging. As certain rigging jobs do not require a qualified rigger training certification, someone who has hands-on experience is also considered a qualified rigger.



Combination of Both



OSHA Pros goes on to say that they believe that a combination of both training and experience makes a rigger the most qualified, which is why they offer qualified rigger training courses through OSHA.net.



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA Pros LLC proudly provides their trainees with qualified rigger training courses through the convenience of OSHA.net. With the goal of providing their clients with the comprehensive education needed to stay safe on the job, the practical training courses provided by OSHA Pros, LLC covers a wide range of topics related to general safety, workplace protection, proper rig/crane operation, and much more as outlines in OSHA Standards: 29 CFR 1926.753.



Not only are the courses offered by OSHA Pros, LLC ideal for operators, but can be extremely helpful to general workers and signalmen that want to learn more about keeping safe around rigs and cranes. Visit www.osha.net to learn more about OSHA Pros, LLC and qualified rigger training courses!