North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2021 --OSHA Pros, LLC provides customized in-personal trenching and excavation training experiences that educate construction workers, contractors, and other professionals that are at risk of excavation and trenching hazards. With a team of skilled professionals in their corner, OSHA.NET benefits their trainees with personalized education, community training experiences, and improved understanding of workplace hazards.



OSHA Pros' trenching and excavation training helps workplaces avoid penalties and keep workers, supervisors, and passersby safe on jobsites. The many topics covered in this in-person training include:



- Soil Classifications

- Sloping & Benching

- Protective Systems Selection

- Identifying Trench Collapses

- Exposure to Falling Loads & Vehicle Traffic

- Water Accumulation

- Confined Spaces & Emergency Rescue Equipment

- Loose Rock & Soil Protection

- Fall Protection & Procedures

- Underground Utilities, and more!



All of the previous objectives are meant to provide trainees with:



Education - OSHA.NET provides workforces with personalized educational experiences that are customized to provide education on specific workplace risks.



Community Training Experiences - Through in-person group training, OSHA Pros enables trainees to optimize their knowledge with realistic activities and exercises.



Understanding - OSHA Pros cultivates an environment of understanding, enabling their trainees to identify, avoid, and/or mitigate risks.



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA Pros offers in-person, customized trenching and excavation training to professionals working in hazardous conditions such as construction and demolition job sites. Creating unique training exercises that fit the needs of their clients, the skilled professional trainers at OSHA.NET ensure that workers are equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to identify, mitigate, and avoid the potential risks of trenching/excavation.



From fall protection training, sloping & benching, exposure to falling loads, aluminum hydraulic shoring, and more, OSHA Pros covers a complete range of topics to keep their trainees safe on the job. Get in touch with OSHA.NET or visit www.osha.net to chat with a professional instructor about personalized trenching and excavation training today!