OSHA Pros, LLC offers on-site and virtual OSHA excavation training to educate workers on trenching and excavation site safety. Typically an aspect of construction or engineering work, trenching and excavation are necessary to complete many projects. However, workers laboring in environments with trenches, or on excavation sites, are at great risk which is why OSHA excavation training is essential to stay safe on the job.



According to OSHA Pros, LLC, these are some of the most common dangers of trenching and excavation:



- Cave-Ins - Cave-ins are the leading cause of construction-related fatalities. While cave-ins typically happen with little warning, OSHA excavation training can help trainees mitigate cave-in risks.

- Hazardous Atmosphere - Hazardous atmospheres occur when oxygen is replaced by hazardous gases such as methane, carbon monoxide, or hydrogen.

-Water Accumulation - Water accumulation as a result of rainfall or floods, can weaken the walls of trenches and lead to cave-ins or even drowning.

- Falling Objects - When working in trenches or excavation sites, workers are at risk of falling objects such as rocks, tools, or even natural materials.



