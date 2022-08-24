North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2022 --OSHA Pros, LLC proudly provides a wide range of workplace safety and training courses, such as MSHA new miner training online. Available on OSHA.net, OSHA Pros, LLC ensures that new miners receive the proper training required in compliance with MSHA Part 46 regulations.



Can MSHA new miner training be completed online?



The answer is yes! New or newly hired miners and contractors can complete MSHA new miner training online, which will help them stay safe and compliant on the job.



Prior to enrolling in this online training course, the trainee must confirm which training is appropriate for their job, and enroll in the correct training program to fulfill the requirements of an approved training plan.



Once enrolled in MSHA new miner training online, trainees should expect to receive education on a wide range of topics which include but are not limited to:



- Chemical Hazards Overview

- Sources of Electrical Hazards

- Emergency Procedures

- MSHA Surface Miner Training Overview

- MSHA - CFR 30 Overview

- Mine Safety Rules

- Reporting Hazards

- Administrative Line of Authority

- Rights of Miners

- First Aid/CPR

- Accident Prevention

- Rights of Miner Representatives, and so much more!



Once trainees pass the final exam with 80% or higher, they will receive a printable certificate of completion to prove their competency in compliance with MSHA Part 46 regulations.



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA Pros, LLC offers MSHA new miner training online from the convenience of OSHA.net. With a passion for helping trainees retain important information, OSHA Pros, LLC enforces learning experiences through interactive and comprehensive content for new miners, contractors, and other relevant professionals.



In addition to offering MSHA new miner training online, OSHA Pros, LLC provides other learning experiences, both virtual and in-person. Visit www.osha.net to learn more about MSHA new miner training and other OSHA training courses.