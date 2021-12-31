North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/31/2021 --OSHA Pros LLC offers a wide selection of convenient OSHA certifications online that enable their clients to learn in a convenient, self-paced manner. While most clients enjoy the convenience of online training, some still have their reservations about OSHA certifications online. OSHA.NET eases their client's worries by answering some of the most frequently asked questions about online OSHA training, which include:



What are the advantages of online training over in-person OSHA training?



In person training is typically conducted at the workplace at a set time. Online OSHA trainings are available to trainees from the comfort of their own environment and at the time of their choosing.



How much do online OSHA certifications cost?

In-person OSHA certification training averages about $400 per hour, compared to online certifications that start at $25. Prices vary depending on the required training, but as a general rule, online certifications can save trainees and businesses hundreds of dollars.



What happens if trainees have questions about online materials?

If trainees have questions about online materials, OSHA Pros LLC encourages them to reach out via phone call to connect with a professional that can provide them with guidance on how to move forward.



About OSHA Pros LLC

OSHA.NET is proud to provide a vast range of training, courses, and OSHA certifications online. With a dedication to improving the efficiency, safety, and productivity of workplaces, OSHA Pros LLC equips managers, tradesmen, contractors, and general workers with the education needed to identify, manage, and mitigate workplace hazards. Available from a convenient online platform, OSHA.NET's OSHA certifications online are designed to provide trainees with realistic education through practical examples that increase trainee retention. Options are available in both one-time courses and renewable OSHA certifications.



From OSHA HAZWOPER, confined space training, OSHA 10/30 hour construction, fall protection training, and everything in between, OSHA.NET has a vast selection of course materials for professionals of nearly any trade. To learn more about OSHA Pros and their offered OSHA certifications online, visit www.osha.net!