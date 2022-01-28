North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2022 --OSHA Pros, LLC provides OSHA HAZWOPER certification online training through OSHA.NET. While HAZWOPER training is a common requirement for workers dealing with hazardous waste and emergency response, there are often questions surrounding OSHA HAZWOPER certification training.



OSHA Pros answers these questions, which commonly include:



Who needs HAZWOPER training?

According to OSHA standard 29 CFR Part 1910.120, all chemical response workers need to undergo HAZWOPER training and receive certification. This includes supervisors and general site workers.



Why is HAZWOPER certification training important?

OSHA HAZWOPER certification training not only helps keep the worksite safe and operating efficiently, but can save lives by teaching workers how to reduce exposure to waste when cleaning-up, treating, storing, and/or disposing of hazardous waste.



Which HAZWOPER course is right for workers?

There are three main HAZWOPER training courses, which include:



OSHA 24 Hour HAZWOPER

The 24 hour HAZWOPER training course is designed for workers that have minimal contact with hazardous materials, such as workers that work at contaminated sites with exposure below PELs, and workers who may come in contact with hazardous materials on occasion, but are not directly involved in clean-up.



OSHA 40 Hour HAZWOPER

Workers at high risk of hazardous waste exposure need 40 hour training. This includes workers with high exposure above PELs, supervisors, and workers involved in hazardous waste clean-up.



OSHA 8 Hour HAZWOPER

The 8 HAZWOPER course is a refresher course for both 24 hour and 40 hour trainees. This course keeps workers updated on HAZWOPER standards.



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA Pros provides a range of OSHA HAZWOPER certifications, including 24 hour training, 40 hour training, and 8 hour refresher training to promote workplace safety and efficiency. Through HAZWOPER education provided on OSHA.NET, the OSHA Pros team offers practical educational experiences to keep trainees updated on the competencies outlined in 1910.120(e). With all course materials created by Certified Safety Professionals, it is OSHA Pros' goal to ensure that trainees are receiving the knowledge needed to keep worksites safe and running efficiently.



In addition to providing OSHA HAZWOPER certification training, OSHA.NET is packed full of other OSHA courses and certifications that are required for a range of professions. From general industry, construction, fall protection, and more, OSHA.NET has it all.