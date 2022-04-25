North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2022 --OSHA Pros, LLC offers rigging certification training from the convenience of a comprehensive online training program through OSHA.net. While rigging certification training is an important certification program for signalmen, there are still some questions surrounding coursework and the profession as a whole. OSHA Pros, LLC clears up confusion by answering frequently asked questions about rigging certification training, including:



What are the job responsibilities of a signalman?

Signalmen help to ensure the safety and efficiency of work sites. Here is what a signal person is responsible for:



- Riggs items properly to ensure safety

- Communicates with crane and heavy machinery operators

- Effectively uses hand signals



What does the rigging certification training course include?

Signalmen have a responsibility to help be a guide for crane operators. These topics covered in rigging certification training prepare signalmen for this job:



- An introduction to rigging

- Hand signals

- Estimating weights

- Chapters on sling angles

- Rigging gear

- Common safety hazards



How does a signal person prove that they are qualified for the job?



Upon the successful completion of rigging certification training, OSHA.net will provide trainees with a printable certification.



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA Pros, LLC provides a vast selection of online OSHA training and certifications, including rigging certification training. As a necessary and important training for signalmen, rigging certification training helps signalmen effectively communicate with heavy machinery and crane operators, so they can effectively and safely do their job. Available from the convenience of OSHA.net, this rigging certification training can be completed at the trainee's own pace and from the remote location of their choosing. Topics covered in rigging certification training include weight estimations, identification of safety hazards, hand signals, safety hazard education, and more!



The rigging certification training course is available online 24/7 and does not require any prerequisites to enroll. Visit www.osha.net for more info on rigging certification training.