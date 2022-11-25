North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2022 --OSHA Pros, LLC provides trainees with comprehensive and affordable rigger signalman training from the convenience of OSHA.net. Available for all current and prospective rigger signalmen, this training is designed to improve the safety and efficiency of worksites.



When considering rigger signalman training there is an important question that needs to be answered:



Does OSHA require riggers to be certified?



In short, no. OSHA does not require riggers to be certified to perform their jobs. However, that does not mean that anyone can walk off the street and become a rigger. OSHA Pros, LLC points out that while certification is strong part of training, a rigger must be qualified to perform their job.



Other important questions that OSHA Pros, LLC answers about rigger signalman training include:



What is a rigger/signalman?

A rigger or signalman is someone who ensures the safety of workers in fall zones by guiding loads, connecting loads, or hooking/unhooking loads.



Who is considered a qualified rigger?

A qualified rigger is someone that has extensive knowledge, experience, or training in rigging. While certification is not needed to be a rigger, it is an important step in the right direction to becoming a rigger.



What does rigger signalman training entail?



Rigger signalman training offered by OSHA Pros, LLC covers a wide range of rigger topics, including:



- Introduction to Rigging

- Hand Signals

- Rigging Gear

- Safety Hazards



