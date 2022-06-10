North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2022 --OSHA.NET prides themself on providing affordable and accurate confined space competent person training online. While this course is ideal for both construction and general industry workers, there are still many questions about what the course itself entails.



OSHA Pros clears up the confusion by answering some of the most frequently asked questions about confined space competent person training:



According to OSHA, what is a confined space?



OSHA uses the following three-part description to define confined spaces:



- Spaces large enough for an employee to enter and perform work

- Spaces that have limited or restricted access

- Spaces that are not designed for continuous occupancy



- How long does the confined space competent person training course take?



This course is a self-paced course that takes a total of 6 hours to complete.



- What is covered in confined space training?



There are a wide range of topics covered in confined space training related to the identification and mitigation of confined space risks, including permitting processes, atmospheric testing, ventilation, training requirements, and more!



