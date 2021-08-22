North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2021 --OSHA.NET provides courses that keep workplaces safe and OSHA-compliant. With a vast selection of online courses covering a multitude of topics, OSHA Pros, LLC offers affordable online certifications including the H2S training certification.



What is H2S?



H2S, refers to hydrogen sulfide gas. This gas is a natural substance that can occur in crude petroleum, hot springs, volcanic gases, etc. When inhaled, hydrogen sulfide gas can cause nausea, vomiting, convulsion, coma, and even death.



Who needs to take the H2S training certification course?

This course is designed for workers that are at risk of H2S poisoning. This may include workers in the petroleum industry, paper industry, search/rescue teams, and more.



How long does the H2S training certification course take?



1-2 hours depending on the student's comprehension.



How long does the course certification last?



Upon completion of the course, trainees can print a copy of their H2S certification (or a hard copy can be mailed upon request). This certification is good for one year. Once the year is up, trainees will need to take the H2S recertification course.



