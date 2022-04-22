North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2022 --OSHA Pros, LLC provides industry workers with a range of convenient, online educational experiences, such as hydrogen sulfide certification and recertification training. While industry workers can learn all they need to know about hydrogen sulfide by taking the course, OSHA Pros, LLC addresses some common questions about hydrogen sulfide, including:



- What industries deal with hydrogen sulfide?

There are several industries that deal with hydrogen sulfide. These industries include oil refining, food processing, paper production, rayon manufacturing, wood pulp processing, and many more.



- Can exposure to hydrogen sulfide cause cancer?

Currently, there are no studies that indicate that hydrogen sulfide causes cancer in animals or humans.



- What are the symptoms of hydrogen sulfide poisoning?

If someone comes into contact with hydrogen sulfide, they may experience a range of uncomfortable symptoms including:



- Headache

- Itchy eyes and nose

- Difficulty breathing

- Vomiting

- Coughing

- Dizziness

- Loss of consciousness



- What happens when hydrogen sulfide enters an environment?

When hydrogen sulfide is released into a working environment, it can create sulfur dioxide and sulfuric acid. It remains in the atmosphere for an average of 18 hours.



About OSHA Pros, LLC

Hydrogen sulfide certification training, or H2S certification training, is intended to keep individuals safe from the serious health risks of hydrogen sulfide poisoning. This training course is an industry standard for several professions, including workers in the paper industry, wastewater treatment industry, petroleum industry, and more.



Not only does OSHA Pros, LLC provide hydrogen sulfide certification, but they offer annual H2S certification training to keep workers updated on hydrogen sulfide safety protocols. Visit www.osha.net to enroll for hydrogen sulfide certification or recertification courses.