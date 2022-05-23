North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2022 --OSHA Pros, LLC provides workers laboring in confined spaces with confined space certifications through convenient online training courses. Offering two distinct training courses for general industry and construction workers, OSHA.net ensures that trainees are receiving the education needed to stay safe on the job. But what are the dangers of confined spaces?



1. Lack of Oxygen - One of the most prevalent dangers of working in confined spaces is lack of oxygen, which can occur when carbon dioxide displaces oxygen.

2. Flooding - Floods can happen in nearly any confined space, especially confined spaces that are near drainage or sewers. Flooding can not only cause drowning, but also collapses that can lead to fatalities.

3. Fumes/Gasses - It is easy for fumes and gasses to build up within confined spaces. Gas and fume leaks may be caused by contaminated land, burst pipes, lack of ventilation, etc.

4. Dust - The buildup of dust can cause respiratory issues and increase the risk of fire and explosion.

5. Temperature - Hot confined spaces may increase body temperature, which can lead to exhaustion, dehydration, heat strokes, or even fainting.



