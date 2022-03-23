North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2022 --OSHA Pros, LLC offers several distinct confined space training courses that are designed to provide education on the hazards of working in confined spaces. Through training, it is OSHA Pros' goal to increase overall workplace safety and operation. However, OSHA.net understands that the importance of confined space training, and starts with the awareness of confined spaces, which is why they are eager to share four common dangers of confined spaces:



1) No Oxygen - Oxygen can be taken out of confined spaces, making them dangerous for human occupancy. This lack of oxygen can be caused by naturally occurring reactions.

2) Flooding - Floods caused by drainage, sewer work, and other occurrences can be life-threatening for workers laboring in confined spaces. Flooding can even cause fatalities.

3) Fumes & Gas - Poisonous gas can build-up in confined spaces and create a toxic atmosphere that can suffocate workers. These fumes include hydrogen sulfide, carbon monoxide, and others.

4) Explosions - Dust, gas, vapors, and other flammable liquids or gasses that get caught in confined spaces can lead to fires and explosions. This is perhaps the most life-threatening risk of confined spaces.



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA Pros, LLC provides a vast range of online training and certifications, including confined space training courses. Available from a convenient online platform, this confined space training course can be accessed 24/7 from the remote location of the trainee's choosing. Through OSHA.net, OSHA Pros, LLC helps general industry workers and construction workers, of all ranks, obtain the education needed to perform their jobs safely. With four distinctive courses to choose from, general workers and managers will receive the proper education they require and proof of course completion through a printable certification.



From vacuum truck operators to management level construction workers, confined space training courses can benefit anyone who may be exposed to confined spaces on the job. Visit www.osha.net to register.