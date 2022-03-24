North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2022 --OSHA Pros, LLC offers confined space certification training. With four courses that are designed to cover all topics related to general industry and construction confined spaces, OSHA Pros, LLC offers the necessary education required for professionals that may encounter confined spaces in the workplace.



To understand the proper safety and procedures of permit required confined spaces, one must first understand the four roles of PRCS.



1. Entry Supervisor - The entry supervisor has a very important job to do. They must determine whether the PRCS is safe for entry and keep unauthorized people away from confined spaces.

2. Attendant - Attendants must stick around outside of a PRCS while workers are laboring inside. It is important to note that attendants cannot leave their post until another attendant relieves them.

3. Entrant - As one of the most hazardous roles, an authorized entrant must understand hazards and how to properly use PPE to remain safe on the job.

4. Emergency Rescue Worker - Just like the previous three roles, emergency rescue workers need to have a valid confined space certification. Emergency rescue personnel should be on standby and able to act quickly in the event of an emergency.



About OSHA Pros, LLC

