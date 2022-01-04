North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2022 --OSHA Pros LLC makes OSHA-compliant training and certification hassle-free with convenient and comprehensive online training, such as OSHA fall protection training. With practical examples that increase learning retention, the OSHA.NET fall protection training course aims to provide education on four important aspects of fall protection, which include recognizing fall hazards, minimizing fall hazards, fall protection systems, and fall protection equipment:



- Recognizing Fall Hazards



The OSHA fall protection training course is designed to help workers in hazardous environments understand and identify common fall hazards that can be dangerous and/or life threatening.



- Minimizing Hazards



In addition to offering tradesmen/workers education on how to identify fall risks, this training course teaches trainees to minimize and mitigate hazards through proper steps and procedures.



- Fall Protection Systems



The OSHA fall protection training course offers education on correct fall protection systems including inspections, operation, maintenance, and disassembly of personal fall protection systems.



- Fall Protection Equipment



Fall protection equipment and systems are used to mitigate falls risks. This course offers education on the various fall protection technologies and their uses. Education on these technologies may include proper hook-up, anchoring, tie-off techniques, and other manufacturers specifications.



About OSHA Pros LLC

OSHA.NET is dedicated to improving the health, safety, and education of workplaces through comprehensive, OSHA compliant training, such as OSHA fall protection training. Available from a convenient online platform, OSHA.NET ensures that online fall protection training is accessible to any professional no matter where they are.



Ideal for workers such as tradesmen, construction workers, warehouse workers, etc. this OSHA fall protection training is designed to help workers identify and mitigate fall risks on the job to promote a safer workplace. Available in both standard fall protection training and fall arrest systems training, OSHA Pros LLC enables workers to stay safe at worksites and comply with OSHA standards. To learn more about OSHA fall protection training or to register for a course, visit www.osha.net.