North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2022 --OSHA.net provides convenient online training programs, including OSHA fall protection training. While falls can happen at any place of work, construction workers and tradesmen are vulnerable to a range of risks that may cause falls and other deadly hazards. OSHA Pros, LLC warns construction workers of these hazards by defining the top fall risks of the construction industry, which include:



Scaffolding Falls - Almost all construction workers will perform tasks at dangerous elevations--it is a normal part of the job. Workers need fall protection training to mitigate falls when working on scaffolding.

Trips - Construction workers are vulnerable to trips and falls from uneven terrain, unused materials, machinery, and other day-to-day objects that can get in the way. Depending on the circumstances, trips may even be deadly.

Falling Objects - It is not uncommon for construction workers to be injured by falling tools, materials, and beams that can cause serious injury. That is why OSHA fall protection training covers personal protective equipment and fall protocol to keep workers safe.



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA Pros, LLC offers clients a wide selection of OSHA-compliant online training, including OSHA fall protection training programs. Available 24/7 from the convenience of an online platform, OSHA fall protection training programs offered through OSHA.net are designed to offer comprehensive learning experiences with practical examples and hands-on modules.



Ideal for tradesmen and workers laboring on construction sites, in warehouses, or any other location where falling could occur, OSHA fall protection training programs not only help workers understand protection equipment, but recognize fall risks before hazards occur.



OSHA.net offers two distinct fall protection training courses, which include basic fall protection training and fall arrest training programs. Upon completion of coursework, a printable certification will be presented to trainees. Visit www.osha.net to learn more about these courses and enroll in an OSHA fall protection training course!