OSHA Pros, LLC informs and educates forklift trainees on the various hazards of forklift operation through forklift certification courses. Available in a simple online platform, this 6-8 hour course can be taken from anywhere and purchased online for optimal convenience.



There are several jobs that require forklifts for operation, some of which include retail workers, dockworkers, warehouse workers, construction workers, and more. Where there are large items that need to be moved, there are forklifts!



The forklift certification informs forklift operators and aspiring operators of the risks of operating forklifts, which include:



- Attachments - Attachments, such as adjusting attachments, can be a source of workplace injury if not utilized properly. They can also cause weight capacity issues.



- Fueling - Refueling/recharging forklifts can make forklifts flammable. It's important that employees do not smoke near forklifts.



- Blind Spots - Much like driving a car, forklift operators need to be aware of blind spots to avoid injury. In most cases it is smart to just block of entire areas when forklifts are in operation.



- Flooring - The floor conditions of a warehouse can impact forklift operation. From puddles to debris, unstable ground can cause forklifts to overturn.



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA Pros, LLC offers several OSHA-compliant courses, trainings, and certifications including the forklift certification course. This unique course is available in both stand-up and sit-down options. Covering a wide range of materials related to forklift operation and safety, the forklift certification course offered by OSHA Pros leaves no stone unturned and is aimed to help forklift operators identify and mitigate forklift operation hazards.



In addition to covering a wide range of forklift operation topics, this online course helps to increase workplace productivity through the proper training of forklift operators. To learn more about this course visit www.osha.net.