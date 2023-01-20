North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2023 --OSHA Pros, LLC provides confined space competent person training for both construction and general industry workers. Providing comprehensive education outlined in OSHA 29 CFR 1910.146, OSHA Pros, LLC ensures that their clients receive the proper training required to stay safe when working or around confined spaces.



According to OSHA, confined spaces are defined as:



Spaces large enough that employees can physically enter & perform work.

Spaces have limited/restricted means for entry/exit.

Spaces that are not designed for continuous employee occupancy.



Working in confined spaces is extremely risky, which is why OSHA requires construction and general industry workers to undergo job-specific confined space competent person training.



While each confined space competent person training course differs slightly depending on industry and roles, all confined space training coursework includes extensive education on the following themes:



Introduction to Course

Confined Space Standards (OSHA Origins)

Identification of Confined Spaces

Understanding & Determining Permit-Required Confined Spaces

Alternate Entry Procedures/Reclassification

Permit-Required Confined Space Entry Program

Permitting Process/Entry Permit

OSHA Training Requirements

Emergency & Rescue Services

Atmospheric Testing

Ventilation

Course Recap

Final Examination

And more, depending on the specific course chosen!



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA Pros, LLC proudly offers confined space competent person training both on-line, in-person, and through hybrid courses. Offering job specific education related to confined space risks and safety protocols, OSHA Pros, LLC ensures that trainees receive the most comprehensive educational experience that leaves no stone unturned when covering workplace safety. From permitting procedures, contractor/employer responsibility, atmospheric testing, and much more, the confined space competent person training courses available on OSHA.net cover it all.



The best part? These courses offered by OSHA Pros, LLC have been developed by Certified Safety Professionals (CSP) with over 20 years of expertise, so trainees know that they are getting the most comprehensive education available. Visit www.osha.net to learn more about confined space competent person training for both construction and general industry workers.