OSHA Pros, LLC provides affordable and comprehensive fall protection training from the convenience of OSHA.net. With the goal of promoting a safer and more efficient working environment, OSHA Pros discusses fall protection and training and the ideal worker who needs it.



Fall protection training is ideal for any worker laboring in an environment where falls may occur.



According to OSHA Pros, here are the four areas covered in basic fall protection training:



- Nature of fall hazards

- Procedures to minimize fall risks

- Procedures for fall protection systems

- Correct use of systems and equipment



While fall protection training is not limited to a single segment or industry, OSHA.NET points out some of the common jobs where fall protection training may be required, such as:



- Construction Workers - Most construction workers labor in environments where falls are possible, which is why it is important for construction workers to undergo fall protection training to mitigate fall risks.

- General Industry Workers - General industry workers such as window washers, energy/wind workers, etc. would be wise to enroll in basic fall protection training.

- Roofers - It is necessary for all roofers to undergo fall protection training to learn about the safety equipment and procedures needed to combat fall risks.



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA Pros proudly offers a wide range of convenient online training certifications, such as fall protection training, through OSHA.NET. With self-paced courses that can be completed on a trainee's own time, OSHA Pros, LLC facilitates virtual learning experiences that promote optimal workplace safety. With options in both fall arrest systems training and basic fall protection training, OSHA Pros ensures that all workers are equipped with the education needed to stay safe at work.



In addition to providing fall protection training that is convenient, all coursework provided through OSHA Pros, LLC has been created and edited by a team of experienced safety veterans with ample knowledge of workplace safety and training. Visit www.osha.net to sign up for fall protection training!