Forklift certification is a training process that provides education and evaluation to ensure that individuals are qualified to operate forklifts safely in the workplace. Upon successful completion of the certification process, individuals will receive a certification that confirms their competence in operating a forklift.



OSHA.net is one of the best places for trainees to receive sit-down and stand-up forklift certification courses for several reasons, including:



Certified Trainers - OSHA Pros, LLC leverages the expertise of Certified Safety Professionals (CSP) with over 20 years of experience in workplace safety and OSHA compliance to curate comprehensive training courses, including stand-up and sit-down forklift certification courses.

Affordable Rates - To stay competitive, OSHA Pros offers their forklift certification courses at the most affordable rates possible.

Convenient Courses - In an effort to provide the most convenient educational experiences, OSHA Pros, LLC offers online forklift certification that can be taken at the pace and preferred remote location of the trainee.



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA Pros, LLC specializes in providing workplace education, such as forklift certification courses from the convenience of OSHA.net. With the goal of making the workplace a safer and more efficient environment, OSHA Pros has sit-down and stand-up forklift certification courses that are ideal for several different professionals including manufacturing company workers, warehouse staff, construction workers, and anyone who needs to operate forklift machinery for work.



Offering two distinct forklift certification courses, with no prerequisites needed, OSHA Pros hopes to help their clients advance in their careers, all while staying safe and productive performing their jobs. Visit www.osha.net to enroll in a forklift certification course online.