Even if an individual already knows how to operate a forklift, they must undergo an OSHA-approved forklift operator certification online or in person to obtain a legal, professional forklift operator status.



The OSHA standards required for operating a forklift include:



- Through workplace evaluations, professional forklift operators must demonstrate their ability to safely perform their job.

- A forklift operator's employer must certify that a forklift operator has received required training, and test operation skills at least once every three years.

- If a forklift operator fails to demonstrate efficiency in safe forklift operation, employers must mandate refresher training for said employee so they can refine their skills.

- Forklift operator training must include a combination of formal instruction, practical training, and performance evaluations to ensure the competence of recently certified forklift operators.



