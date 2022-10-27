North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2022 --OSHA Pros, LLC proudly offers virtual MSHA New Miner Training Part 46 online. With the goal of helping miners and construction workers mitigate workplace risks, this New Miner Training Part 46 course equips workers with the education needed to conduct their jobs safely and effectively.



But what exactly is New Miner Training Part 46 training and what does it entail? Who needs this MSHA training course? What is included when trainees sign up? OSHA Pros, LLC answers these questions below:



What is Part 46 New Miner Training?



Part 46 New Miner Training is a standard set by MSHA that regulates training and retraining of miners/construction workers laboring in any of the following:



- Shell Dredging

- Gravel

- Surface Stone

- Surface Clay

- Colloidal Phosphate

- Surface Limestone

- Marble

- Granite

- Sandstone

- Slate

- Shale

- Traprock

- Kaolin

- Cement

- Feldspar

- Lime Mines



Who Needs New Miner Training Part 46?



Anyone that works in a Part 46 mine needs to undergo New Miner Part 46 Training online. Typically, that would include miners and construction workers, but it pertains to anyone working in Part 46 conditions.



What's Included in Training?

There are a wide range of topics covered in New Miner Training Part 46. This 8-hour training course includes:



- Chemical Hazards Overview

- Emergency Spill Response

- Hazard Determination

- HazCom Overview

- Mine Safety Rules

- Reporting Hazards

- Sources of Electrical Hazards

- Emergency Procedures

- Rights of Miners

- Physical and Electrical Hazards

- Accident Prevention, and much more!



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA Pros, LLC is proud to provide New Miner Training Part 46 from the convenience of OSHA.net. With all training modules found online, New Miner Training Part 46 offered by OSHA Pros, LLC enables trainees to learn at their own pace and from the location of their choosing. Covering a range of topics relevant to mine safety, this course highlights Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) standards through 15 learning modules.



For years OSHA Pros, LLC has been the number one choice for New Miner Training Part 46 and other safety courses that keep workers protected on jobsites. Visit www.osha.net to enroll in New Miner Training Part 46 and learn more about OSHA Pros, LLC!