North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2023 --OSHA Pros, LLC provides a wide range of workplace training, including forklift operator certifications online. Making OSHA training as convenient as possible, OSHA Pros, LLC facilitates comprehensive training experiences for forklift operators all over the nation.



But what are the requirements for becoming a forklift operator? As OSHA.NET points out, the requirements differ for both sit down and stand up forklift operators.



Sit Down Forklift Requirements

To become a sit-down forklift operator, individuals must be 18+ years of age or older. Trainees must also complete a 1.5 hour forklift operator course and obtain their certification with a final exam score of 70% or higher. While this certification course only needs to be taken once, OSHA Pros, LLC recommends that trainees undergo refresher training every 3-5 years.



Stand Up Forklift Requirements

To become a stand-up forklift operator, trainees must be 18+ years of age or older. They must also complete a 1 hour online course with a final exam score of 70% or higher. Just like the sit-down forklift course, OSHA Pros, LLC recommends that trainees refresh their forklift education every 3-5 years for optimal workplace safety.



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA Pros, LLC is dedicated to helping forklift operators stay safe, which is why they provide OSHA-compliant forklift operator certifications online. Offering education that covers OSHA regulations outlined in OSHA 29 CFR 1910.178(I), OSHA Pros, LLC aims to mitigate workplace hazards by ensuring that sit-down and stand-up forklift operators have the proper skills and education needed to stay safe on the job.



Covering a range of topics related to job safety, forklift operator attire, slip & fall training, and more, this comprehensive course is ideal for anyone operating forklift machinery. OSHA Pros, LLC also provides other convenient educational experiences through OSHA.net. Visit www.osha.net to enroll in forklift operator certification online or any other OSHA-compliant course.