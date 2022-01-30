North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2022 --OSHA Pros, LLC is proud to offer a range of professional OSHA training and refreshers, such as the 8 hour HAZWOPER training course. Designed as follow-up training to both the 24-hour HAZWOPER training and 40-hour HAZWOPER training, OSHA Pros, LLC walks trainees through what to expect in the course.



Course Purpose

Even the most seasoned employee needs to undergo 8 hour HAZWOPER training. This refresher training not only provides education on new practices and findings for handling hazardous waste, but reminds trainees of their previous training, encouraging the proper handling of hazardous waste to keep employees, employers, and job sites safe.



From review of PPE, toxicology, GHS labeling, and more, this course refreshes a trainee's memory to keep them sharp on the job.



Course Curriculum

Based on OSHA standard 29 CFR Part 1910.120, the 8 hour HAZWOPER refresher training covers a range of topics that are related to Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response, including:



- Labels & SDS

- Regulation Recap

- Site Characterization

- Toxicology

- Hazard Recognition

- Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

- Decontamination

- Medical Surveillance

- Confined Spaces

- Emergency Procedures



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA Pros, LLC provides a range of online training and certifications, including the 8 hour HAZWOPER course found at OSHA.NET.



While the 8 hour HAZWOPER refresher course is not meant to replace site-specific training and evaluations, it does provide trainees with the practical knowledge needed to ensure safe and smooth workplace operation. Those interested may visit www.osha.net to enroll for 8 hour HAZWOPER training.