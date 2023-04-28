North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2023 --OSHA Pros, LLC helps mold inspectors receive the proper training that they need by offering mold certification online through OSHA.net. Covering all themes related to the inspection, testing, and mitigation of mold, OSHA Pros aims to equip professionals with the knowledge they need to pursue a stable career in mold inspection.



While most individuals do not necessarily dream of becoming a mold inspector, they do enjoy helping others… and find that mold inspection can be an extremely satisfying career. Mold inspectors get to work with their hands, socialize with people on a regular basis, and mostly work to ensure the safety of their community.



Some of the responsibilities of mold inspectors include:



- extracting mold samples

- mold testing

- and mold mitigation



But how much do mold inspectors actually make?



Mold inspection can be a satisfying and lucrative career. The average salary for a mold inspector in the US is $37,288 a year, which is approximately $18 per hour. However, this number fluctuates depending on location.



In some states, like California, mold inspectors can earn up to 46K per year!



The first step in pursuing a career as a professional mold inspector is to obtain mold certification online–and OSHA Pros, LLC proudly offers the most affordable and comprehensive online education for mold inspectors.



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA Pros, LLC is proud to provide a wide range of workplace training and certifications, including mold certification online training. With the goal of providing mold remediation experts and inspectors with the training needed to mitigate the risks of mold, this comprehensive course covers several topics related to mold remediation and elimination, such as PPE, mold education, interpretation of lab results, proper sampling methods, and everything in between.



Complying with the standards set by the National Association of Mold Professionals (NAMP), this mold certification online course sets up individuals for a career in mold inspection. From the convenience of OSHA.net, trainees can receive their mold certification online and maintain a professional status as a mold inspector. Visit www.osha.net to enroll in mold certification online.