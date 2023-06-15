North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2023 --OSHA Pros, LLC ensures government/military jobsite compliance by offering EM 385-1-1 training online. Providing education specific to the requirements outlined by the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), this course provides trainees with the knowledge they need to stay safe when offering services, or working around hazardous construction sites that fall under USACE jurisdiction.



Some of the many topics covered under EM 385-1-1 training include hazard identification, personal protective equipment (PPE), accident prevention, environmental protection, and much more. This course also outlines the similarities and differences between EM 385 and OSHA 29 CFR 1926 training, including:



Military Employees

The USACE requires compliance with EM 385-1-1 for many different military construction projects, making it mandatory for military employees to have the necessary knowledge and skills to recognize potential hazards and risks associated with construction work.



Government Employees

EM 385-1-1 training helps to ensure that government employees have the ability to recognize potential hazards of working on USACE construction sites, and the knowledge needed to effectively implement safety protocols to keep themselves and others safe.



Civilian Contractors

Civilian contractors who wish to bid on military construction projects falling under the jurisdiction of the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) are required to comply with EM 385-1-1 regulations and guidelines. To demonstrate their competency, civilian contractors must hold EM 385-1-1 training certification.



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA Pros, LLC is proud to offer the EM 385-1-1 training course from the convenience of OSHA.net. Opening up a world of opportunity for private sector construction workers, the EM 385-1-1 training course ensures that trainees have the ample knowledge needed to stay safe on government and military construction sites that fall under USACE jurisdiction.



In a self-paced course model, the 40-hour EM 385-1-1 training course can be completed at the trainee's preferred location within their preferred time-frame. Visit www.osha.net to enroll in this course and learn more about the other educational opportunities offered by OSHA Pros, LLC.