OSHA Pros, LLC is proud to offer a wide selection of workplace training including qualified rigger training from their online platform found on OSHA.net. While most individuals do not necessarily plan for a career in rigging, rigging can prove to be an extremely satisfying career opportunity for individuals who enjoy working outdoors.



A qualified rigger is defined as a professional who prepares and repairs rigging to enable the movement of heavy-duty machinery and equipment. The purpose of a qualified rigger is to ensure safety by upholding the health and safety regulations enforced by the state.



While there is a long list of job responsibilities that come along with rigging, the main responsibilities include preparation of loads, communicating with construction teams, leveling machinery, and ensuring the safe movement of loads.



To become a qualified rigger professionals must obtain/have the following:



- GED or High School Diploma

- 3+Years Experience in Rigging

- Level NCCCO Certification

- Understanding of OSHA Standards

- Knowledge of Rigging Equipment/Heavy Machinery

- Good Vision/Hearing

- Excellent Mathematical Skills

- Physical Ability to Lift Heavy Equipment

- Ability to Work Outdoors



The first step to becoming a qualified rigger is to undergo qualified rigger training, and OSHA.NET is available to ensure that individuals receive the most comprehensive training for their investment.



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA Pros, LLC offers a selection of workplace training and certifications, including qualified rigger training, from the convenience of OSHA.NET. Designed for workers who want to learn more about cranes and derricks, qualified rigger training offers education that complies with standards outlined in 29 CFR 1926.753. The topics covered in this qualified rigger training include but are not limited to rigging hand signals, estimating weights, sling angles, rigging gear, safety hazards, and much more. With no prerequisites required, this course offered by OSHA Pros, LLC can be taken by anyone who is interested in becoming a rigger signalman.



Visit www.osha.net to learn more about qualified rigger training and other OSHA compliant courses offered by OSHA Pros, LLC.