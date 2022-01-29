North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2022 --OSHA Pros, LLC offers 24 hour HAZWOPER training from the convenience of an online platform. Covering a vast range of topics related to OSHA standard 29 CFR 1910.120, the purpose of this course is to educate trainees on hazardous waste operations and emergency response, so they can mitigate potential workplace risks.



OSHA Pros, LLC provides an inside look into three important topics covered in the 24 hour HAZWOPER training, which include:



Intro to Toxicology

Understanding toxicology, or the natural man-made materials in the biological system, helps trainees gain awareness of the various poisons they may come in contact with on the job.



Spill Containment

A HAZWOPER spill may fall under two categories, emergency spills and incidental spills. It is important for trainees to understand the difference between the two and how to contain these hazardous spills.



Personal Protective Equipment

Personal protective equipment, also called PPE refers to the protective gear that workers must wear when they are at risk of coming into contact with hazardous materials. PPE may include work boots, respirators, CPCs, face shields, and more.



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA Pros, LLC is dedicated to offering a range of online OSHA training and certifications, such as the 24 hour HAZWOPER course. Through convenient online training at OSHA.NET, professionals can receive robust training on Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response (HAZWOPER) by delving into a variety of topics related to the subject. From spill containment, incident command, confined space training, and so much more, this 24 hour HAZWOPER course covers it all so professionals are equipped with the knowledge needed to identify and mitigate workplace risks related to hazardous waste and emergency response.



Developed by Certified Safety Professionals (CSP) with over 20 years of experience, this OSHA Pros course provides education on the standard put in place by OSHA standard 29 CFR 1910.120. More information can be found at www.osha.net.