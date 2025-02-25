North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2025 --OSHA Pros, LLC is proud to provide OSHA qualified rigger training through OSHA.net. An OSHA qualified rigger is needed on any job site involving heavy lifting and complex load movements.



Rigging requires a deep understanding of equipment, hand signals, safety protocols, and load estimation to ensure the safe and efficient transport of materials. But how long does it take to become an OSHA qualified rigger?



Though OSHA's qualified rigger training course only takes 1.5 hours, OSHA Pros, LLC points out that the process to becoming a competent rigger is much longer, taking months of hands-on experience.



OSHA Qualified Rigger Training Course



OSHA's rigger training course serves as an introduction to the basics of rigging. While the course itself may be only 1.5 hours, it provides a valuable foundation for entry-level riggers. This online course covers critical topics such as:



- Introduction to rigging

- Estimating weights and chapters on sling angles

- Types of rigging gear

- Types of hand signals

- Safety hazards



On-the-Job Training



After completing the OSHA qualified rigger course, the hands-on training begins. Working under the guidance of experienced riggers, trainees spend weeks or even months learning how to assess load weights, choose the proper rigging equipment, and follow complex lift plans. This hands-on experience is critical to ensuring riggers develop the confidence and skill required to keep themselves and their coworkers safe.



