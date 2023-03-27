North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2023 --OSHA Pros, LLC is proud to offer a range of OSHA-compliant training courses, such as the HAZWOPER 8 recertification course. Designed to keep industry workers updated on the safety protocols of dealing with hazardous waste and/or substances, HAZWOPER 8 recertification needs to be completed before the expiration of an individual's current certification.



According to OSHA Pros, LLC, there are a wide range of workers who need to undergo HAZWOPER training to stay safe on the job, including:



- Emergency Responders

- Utility Workers

- Mine Workers

- Hazardous Waste Treatment/Disposal Workers



These workers, and many others, are required to take HAZWOPER training in order to understand the life-saving safety protocols and procedures of working with hazardous materials.



It is, however, important to note that HAZWOPER certification is only valid for one year and must be refreshed with the HAZWOPER 8 recertification course.



But what happens if this certification expires?



Unfortunately, if an individual does not complete their HAZWOPER 8 recertification training before their certificate expires, their certification will lapse, and they will be required to retake the initial HAZWOPER training course in order to become recertified.



That is why OSHA Pros, LLC urges workers to put reminders in their calendar to keep up on HAZWOPER 8 recertification training!



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA Pros, LLC helps professionals stay on top of workplace education and safety with refresher courses such as the HAZWOPER 8 recertification course. Created for professionals that need to refresh their skills in HAZWOPER safety operations, the HAZWOPER 8 recertification course not only keeps trainees updated on OSHA regulations, but ensures that they are prepared to safely respond to all workplace conditions that involve hazardous waste or materials. This course, offered through the convenience of OSHA.net, can provide workers with the education required to not only mitigate hazards but save lives.



The materials covered in HAZWOPER 8 recertification include but are not limited to toxicology, chemical properties, proper waste handling, and more. Visit www.osha.net to enroll in this course and learn more about OSHA Pros, LLC.