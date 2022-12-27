North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2022 --OSHA Pros, LLC offers comprehensive and convenient forklift certification training online. As an ideal career path for individuals of all backgrounds, ethnicities, and age groups, OSHA Pros, LLC provides guidance on how to become a forklift operator.



How to Become a Forklift Operator



There is no special licensure needed to become a professional sit-down or stand-up forklift operator. However, there are a few special requirements, including:



Age - Professional forklift operators must be 18 years of age or older.

Certification - Forklift operators must undergo OSHA forklift certification training to prove competency. Forklift training is only 1-1.5 hours and only needs to be taken once, although OSHA Pros, LLC recommends course renewal every 3-5 years for optimal learning retention.



Why Become a Forklift Operator?



The estimated total salary for forklift operators in the USA is $41,855 per year, not including overtime. In addition to an attractive starter salary and benefits, other reasons why forklift operation is an ideal career path include:



Women forklift operators earn 95%-100% of what men operators earn. And while this should be 100%, it is still much higher than the national average.

The average forklift operator in the USA is 40+ years old. Being a forklift operator can be a great opportunity for men and women of a large age span.

Advanced education is not needed for forklift operation. 61% of forklift operators obtained positions with their high school diplomas.



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA Pros, LLC proudly offers forklift certification training from the convenience of OSHA.NET. Designed as self-paced courses, the stand-up and sit-down forklift certification training programs offered by OSHA Pros provide education on a wide range of forklift topics. From fire prevention, slips & falls, equipment safety, safe awareness, and more, these forklift courses provide education on all topics outlined by OSHA in 29 CFR 1910.178(I) standards.



With OSHA Pros, forklift operators know they are getting the best education for their buck because all courses offered have been developed by Certified Safety Professionals (CSP) with over 20 years of experience. Visit www.osha.net to learn more!