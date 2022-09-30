North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2022 --OSHA Pros, LLC provides education on EPA standards and environmental safety through their exclusive environmental specialist certification program online. Available from the convenience of OSHA.NET, this online certification course is designed to inform and educate industrial workers and other professionals of environmental hazards and proper workplace safety.



While there are several environmental specialist certification courses available, OSHA Pros, LLC highlights the various reasons why their online environmental specialists certification course is the best choice for professionals.



Education

OSHA Pros, LLC does not cut corners when it comes to complying with EPA standards. That is why their environmental specialist certification course covers an array of essential learning modules, including:



- Storm Water Discharge

- Spill Prevention, Control & Countermeasure (SPCC) Plans

- Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA)

- Clean Air Act, and more!



Affordability

OSHA Pros, LLC believes that EPA compliance education should be affordable and accessible for all, which is why they currently offer this valuable certification course for the competitive rate of $255 at the time of this writing.



Convenience

The environmental specialists certification course is a short, 24 hour, course that is available fully online (OSHA.NET) for optimal convenience. Trainees have the option to complete coursework on their time and in the location of their choosing.



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA Pros, LLC offers a range of classes and courses online, such as the environmental specialist certification. Ideal for environmental safety professionals, the environmental specialists certification through OSHA.net ensures that professionals, companies, and facilities are EPA compliant and armed with the knowledge needed to promote the safety of the workplace and the environment.



Covering a wide range of topics from important environmental laws, features of the Clean Water Act (CWA), SPCC plans, and more, the environmental specialist certification online prepares professionals to exercise environmental safety on the job. Those interested can visit www.osha.net to learn more about OSHA Pros, LLC and can sign up for the environmental specialists certification online.