OSHA Pros, LLC is the premier choice for comprehensive workplace education, including the rigger and signalman course, which is available through OSHA.net. While this course is not a workplace requirement for most riggers and signalmen, the rigger and signalman course provides deeper education to keep these professionals safe on the job.



OSHA Pros' rigger and signalman course provides education on the safety recommendations outlined in 29 CFR 1926.1428 and 29 CFR 1926.1401, 1926.1404, and 1926.1425. Some of the specifics of what the rigger and signalman course covers include:



Introduction to Rigging



The rigger and signalman course provided by OSHA.net provides a solid understanding of rigging fundamentals and components, including the various types of slings, hooks, shackles, and other hardware used in lifting operations.



Hand Signals



Trainees will master the universal hand signals used in crane operations to ensure effective communication with the crane operator and be prepared for emergencies with appropriate signal use.



Rigging Gear



Through rigger and signalman courses, trainees will learn about the different types of slings, their strengths, weaknesses, and appropriate applications. Additionally, the course will help trainees to understand the importance of regular inspection and maintenance of rigging equipment to ensure safety and reliability.



Safety Hazards



The rigger and signalman course offers education on the potential safety hazards in rigging operations, such as overloading, improper rigging techniques, and environmental factors. It also educates trainees on how to develop strategies to prevent and mitigate these hazards, including risk assessments, safety measures, and emergency procedures.



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA Pros, LLC is proud to offer rigger and signalman courses that help professionals stay safe around cranes and other dangerous machinery. Visit www.osha.net to learn more about OSHA Pros, LLC and how to enroll in the rigger and signalman course provided by OSHA.net.