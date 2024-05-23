North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2024 --OSHA Pros, LLC is the first choice for comprehensive and affordable NYC SST training for both supervisors and other qualified workers in NYC. Ideal for construction and demolition workers in NYC, the NYC SST training opens the doors to advanced career opportunities in New York's thriving business landscape.



What is a NYC SST Card?



The NYC SST card, also known as the Site Safety Training certification, serves as evidence of completing essential safety training required by the New York City Department of Buildings (NYC DOB). It confirms that NYC professionals have completed mandatory safety training, which is critical if they are engaged in construction or demolition work at sites regulated by the NYC DOB.



Understanding Regulations



Starting March 1, 2021, all workers are required to have a complete NYC SST card, supervisors needing a 62-hour SST Supervisor card, while other relevant workers must obtain a 40-hour SST Worker card.



How to Obtain a NYC SST Card



To obtain an NYC SST card, NYC workers must undergo NYC SST training from an approved training provider, such as OSHA Pros, LLC. This training covers essential topics like fall protection, scaffold safety, and much more, which are relevant to specific needs of NYC construction and demolition workers.



Who Needs NYC SST Training?



Various professionals in the NYC demolition and construction industry may necessitate NYC SST training, including:



- Site Safety Manager

- Concrete Safety Manager

- Construction Superintendent

- Site Safety Coordinator

- Other Competent Person



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA Pros, LLC offers a range of convenient NYC SST training courses available through OSHA.net. As the premier choice for workplace education throughout NYC and the nation, they aim to keep workers safe on and off job sites using education as a tool to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate complex safety regulations and mitigate potential risks effectively. Their commitment to safety extends beyond mere compliance. They strive to create a culture of safety consciousness where every worker is equipped to identify hazards and take proactive measures to prevent accidents. Visit www.osha.net to enroll in NYC SST training today!