No matter the profession, working at heights carries serious risks. That is why fall protection training is so critical–it provides workers with the knowledge and skills to stay safe, avoid hazards, and respond effectively in emergencies.



Some non-construction industries that OSHA Pros, LLC offers fall protection training for include:



Roofers



Roofing is one of the most dangerous professions, with workers spending long hours navigating steep, unpredictable surfaces. A small misstep or a sudden change in weather can lead to a deathly fall. Fall protection training ensures roofers understand how to use harnesses, guardrails, and safety nets to minimize risk. It also teaches critical skills like proper ladder positioning, anchor point selection, and emergency response in case of an accident.



Window Cleaners



Skyscrapers and high-rise office buildings would not have their gleaming windows without professional window cleaners. But working at extreme heights, often suspended by ropes and harnesses, comes with serious hazards. One faulty attachment or a simple distraction can lead to disaster. Fall protection training prepares window cleaners for the unexpected!



Electricians



From repairing power lines to installing lighting systems on tall structures, electricians frequently work at dangerous heights. Whether climbing ladders, using aerial lifts, or balancing on beams, fall risks are everywhere. Without proper training, an electrician could slip, trip, or even be electrocuted while working on elevated surfaces. Fall protection training teaches safe climbing techniques, the importance of maintaining three points of contact, and the correct use of personal fall arrest systems.



