North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2025 --OSHA Pros, LLC is dedicated to not only making job sites safer, but offering mandatory education, including NYC SST training for workers. The New York City Department of Buildings (DOB) has set clear standards through Local Law 196, requiring workers on most construction and demolition sites to complete 40 hours of Site Safety Training (SST).



This training is not optional, it is the gateway to getting and keeping a job on any NYC worksite that requires a Site Safety Plan.



Whether someone is just getting started in construction or has years of experience under their belt, they must carry an SST Worker card to legally work on qualifying NYC job sites. Without it, access is denied, and there are no exceptions.



But why is this so important? NYC SST Training for workers is not about red tape or jumping through bureaucratic hoops- this training is about protecting lives, preventing injuries, and keeping projects running smoothly from start to finish.



Essential topics that OSHA Pros, LLC offers with their NYC SST Training for workers include:



- Fall prevention techniques

- Use of personal protective equipment (PPE)

- Recognizing and mitigating jobsite hazards

- Emergency response procedures

- Worker rights and responsibilities



When workers complete OSHA Pros' NYC SST training for workers, they are not just checking a box. They are joining a safer, smarter, and more accountable workforce.



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA Pros, LLC proudly provides NYC SST training for workers, available through OSHA.net. With the mission to create safer job sites and empower individuals with the knowledge they need to succeed, OSHA Pros, LLC offers accessible, high-quality training that meets NYC DOB requirements.



Whether trainees are new to the industry or seasoned pros, this training helps ensure they are equipped to meet safety standards, protect themselves and others, and maintain eligibility to work on New York City construction sites. Those interested are encouraged to visit www.osha.net to enroll in NYC SST training for workers today!