OSHA Pros, LLC helps keep New York City's construction workers safe and compliant by offering NYC SST 8-hour refresher training. The NYC SST 8-hour refresher course serves as a vital tool in maintaining safety awareness and up-to-date jobsite compliance.



In line with Local Law 196, the New York City Department of Buildings (DOB) requires that all eligible construction and demolition workers renew their Site Safety Training (SST) cards every five years and complete the course within one year prior to the expiration date on their SST card. According to OSHA Pros, LLC, failure to meet this deadline can result in several significant setbacks, including



- Loss of Work Eligibility - Without a valid SST card, construction workers are legally barred from working on NYC construction sites that require a Site Safety Plan.

- Mandatory Full Training - An expired SST card means the worker must restart the entire 40-hour SST training program all over again, rather than just completing NYC SST 8-hour refresher training.

- Increased Financial Burden - Repeating the full course can be expensive and may also lead to missed work. If workers do not have their SST card up-to-date, employers face penalties of up to $5,000 per untrained worker found on the job site.

- Administrative Delays - Letting a NYC SST card renewal lapse leads to a repeat of the documentation and registration process, creating unnecessary complications and delays for workers and their employers.



About OSHA Pros, LLC

OSHA Pros, LLC provides NYC SST 8-hour refresher training that ensures legal compliance and reinforces a culture of safety and preparedness across every job site. Available through OSHA.net, this comprehensive course is designed to meet the strict renewal requirements set by the NYC Department of Buildings, while delivering education on critical safety practices.



